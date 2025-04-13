Drone footage shows house destroyed after deadly ‘gas explosion’

New aerial footage shows the scene of devastation following a suspected gas explosion in a residential street which has left one person dead.

Video shows the house on John Street in Worksop, Nottinghamshire with its roof completely torn in two and debris littering the front and back of the property.

Emergency services were called to scene on Saturday, after receiving calls at around 7.30 in the evening.

The body of a man in his 50s was pulled from the rubble, however, paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Investigations into the blast, which Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service determined as a gas explosion, are continuing.