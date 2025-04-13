Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:39
Drone footage shows house destroyed after deadly gas explosion
New aerial footage shows the scene of devastation following a suspected gas explosion in a residential street which has left one person dead.
Video shows the house on John Street in Worksop, Nottinghamshire with its roof completely torn in two and debris littering the front and back of the property.
Emergency services were called to scene on Saturday, after receiving calls at around 7.30 in the evening.
The body of a man in his 50s was pulled from the rubble, however, paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
Investigations into the blast, which Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service determined as a gas explosion, are continuing.
Up next
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
17:10
The kiss that broke football
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:30
Moment huge collision halts Oxford vs Cambridge women’s Boat Race
00:43
Watch: Rory McIlroy’s four-year-old daughter Poppy sinks putt
00:28
Prince William tries hand at football punditry at Aston Villa in Paris
00:48
Amorim hits back at Neville after ‘love-in’ Manchester derby dig
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31