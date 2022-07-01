Queues snake around Gatwick airport at 4am as travel chaos continues

Video footage shows queues of people snaking around Gatwick airport at 4am on Friday morning (1 July).

Travel chaos has continued to cripple the UK in recent weeks, with numerous flights cancelled and luggage problems at airports across the nation.

People travelling through England’s two busiest airports - Gatwick and Heathrow - have faced frustrating last-minute cancellations and delays in the last 24 hours.

The chaos is expected to continue through summer, with British Airways adding to the problems by planning strike action during the busy summer holidays.

