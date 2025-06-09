California governor Gavin Newsom has sent a direct message to US President Donald Trump as violent clashes continue in Los Angeles.

Protesters and the authorities were embroiled in violent clashes overnight on Sunday (8 June), with hordes of demonstrators flocking to the streets against the Trump administration’s immigration raids in the city.

In an interview with MSNBC, Mr Newsom described the protests as “unacceptable”, stating “anarchists are there to cause problems and are just playing into Donald Trump’s hands”.

He added: “At the end of the day, Donald Trump is the sponsor of these conditions.”