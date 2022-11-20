At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, 20 November.

Emergency services began receiving 911 calls at around 11:57pm local time to the shooting at Club Q.

Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries.

Footage shows a heavy presence of emergency services outside the venue.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the venue said in a statement.

Sign up for our newsletters.