Palestinian mothers have warned that their hunger is preventing them from moving away from Gaza City as Israel warned that Gaza’s largest city would be destroyed unless Hamas yields to their terms.

On Friday, 22 August, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine is occurring in Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and that it could spread south to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

Displaced Palestinian women said there's no place for them to go as a potential Israeli offensive looms.

Rabiha Abu Odeh, who was displaced from Beit Hanoun, said: "We are unable to move. Death is better than displacement.... We are unable to walk or live like this anymore. There is no food or water. We are unable to walk because of the lack of food.