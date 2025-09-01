Blasts on Gaza skyline as Israel steps up bombardment of Palestine

Blasts were seen on the Gaza skyline late on Sunday, 31 August, as Israel stepped up its bombardment of the devastated enclave.

Israel's military claimed to have killed longtime Hamas spokesperson Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, alias Abu Obeida, over the weekend in an airstrike on Gaza City.

Israel's military said the spokesperson had been behind the release of videos showing hostages as well as footage of the Hamas-led attack that sparked the war. The military also reiterated a threat against remaining Hamas leaders abroad.

Benjamin Netanyahu's forces also met to discuss the expanding offensive in some of the Strip's most populated areas.