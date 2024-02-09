Rishi Sunak refuses to confirm general election date

Rishi Sunak has once again refused to be drawn on exactly when a general election could be called.

Speaking to ITV News on Friday 9 February, the prime minister suggested the UK will have a “brighter future” with another Conservative government and claimed voting in Labour would be “going back to square one”.

“We are going to have an election this year,” Mr Sunak said when asked if a vote would happen “sooner rather than later”.

“We have had a tough couple of years, I am the first person to say that... but at the start of this year, we are really pointing in the right direction.”