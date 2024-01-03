Drone footage captures extent of Germany floods as regions brace for more rain

Parts of Germany already grappling with flooding could be aggravated by new rain in the worst-affected northwestern state of Lower Saxony.

In areas of Lower Saxony and Bremen, it rained heavily again on Wednesday night (3 January) and the water levels of several rivers rose significantly, increasing the risk of major flooding.

The situation remained particularly difficult on the Weser, Aller and Leine rivers.

In the town of Lilienthal, Lower Saxony, around 100 people were still unable to return to their homes because the water levels there had not yet lowered to non-critical levels.