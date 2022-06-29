Lawyer for Epstein’s victims says Maxwell sentencing a ‘monumental day for justice’

A lawyer for eight of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has called the news of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing “a monumental day for justice”.

Lisa Bloom also suggested Maxwell only offered a “non-apology, apology” to victims during her trial.

“This is a monumental day for justice when you think about the ordinary girls and women who have been working for decades to bring her to justice,” Ms Bloom said.

“Finally they were listened to, charges were brought, she was convicted and now she will spend most of the rest of her life behind bars, it’s just extraordinary.”

