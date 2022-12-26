Glasgow homes left without water on Boxing Day

Around 5000 homes in East Renfrewshire were hit by water supply issues on Christmas Day, with the issues lingering into Boxing Day.

A video shared by one local resident Debbie MacFarlane shows her tap not working properly.

Scottish Water said the issue was caused by an “operational issue” and that the fault was fixed.

However hundreds of people in Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston are still affected by water supply issues.

Bottled water collection points have been set up for affected households.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.