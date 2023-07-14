Glee stars remember Cory Monteith 10 years after his death

Fans and friends have been remembering Glee star Cory Monteith, ten years on from his death.

Monteith, who played Finn Hudson in the show, died aged 32 in July 2013 from an accidental drug overdose.

Fans shared messages on Twitter and his Glee co-star, Lea Michele, shared an emotional Instagram post.

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light that you brought to us all,” the post read.