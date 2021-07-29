GOP representative Nancy Mace has filmed herself daring Nancy Pelosi to "come at her" while refusing a new mask mandate, despite the threat of arrest.

"I had Covid, I’ve had two vaccinations, I’m washing my hands, I’m even wearing my mask inside the chamber, but I’m not going to wear it anywhere else.

"So Madam Speaker, come and get me," Ms Mace said in the clip.

She posted the video online along with a bat, pile of poo, and clown emojis to taunt the House speaker

Any members of Congress who refuse to wear a mask will face arrest.