The brother of a Nottingham university student stabbed to death on her way home from a night out has paid tribute to her.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar was on her way home from a night out with friend Barnaby Webber, when both were stabbed to death on June 13.

Grace's younger brother, James, has now set up a foundation in honour of his sister.

James O’Mally-Kumar said: “Out of this horrible tragedy, we must make something good come from this and that was the ultimate force behind the foundation.”