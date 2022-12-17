Grant Shapps feuds with Elf on the Shelf in new government ‘energy crisis’ skit

Grant Shapps appears to battle with Elf on the Shelf in a new energy crisis campaign skit released by the government in a bid to help Britons save money this winter.

'It All Adds Up' advises that people could save £230 a year with three quick fixes that don't cost a penny.

In one part of the clip, the energy secretary savagely throws the elf out of his house for turning up the boiler temperature and needlessly putting on appliances.

"It really does all add up", Shapps says.

