Grant Shapps shares how father-in-law helped fight off Manchester synagogue attacker

Grant Shapps has shared how his father-in-law desperately tried to help fight off the Manchester synagogue attacker.

Two people died after knifeman Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, launched the car and knife onslaught last Thursday morning.

The former defence secretary explained how his father-in-law was worshipping at the synagogue when the attack took place and how he helped barricade one the doors to stop Al-Shamie gaining entry.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday (6 October), Shapps said: “He was manning the door and had been on security holding the door closed when a maniac was trying to get in.”