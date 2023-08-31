Grant Shapps profile: The new defence secretary’s ministerial career

Grant Shapps has been appointed to his fifth Cabinet role in the last year by becoming defence secretary in Rishi Sunak's mini-reshuffle.

His change in role was prompted by Ben Wallace's formal resignation.

Mr Shapps has a chequered history with the Tories; he was made shadow housing minister in 2007, with various ministerial roles in the years that followed.

He was instrumental in a rebellion against Theresa May and was first appointed In Mr Sunak's cabinet as business secretary, before taking on roles in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and now as defence secretary.