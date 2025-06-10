Graz school shooting: Mother describes panicked phone call from son inside classroom

A mother has described the moment she received a phone call from her panicked son after a gunman opened fire at a school in the Austrian city of Graz.

Austrian police confirmed that a major operation was underway in the city on Tuesday morning (10 June) at the secondary school campus on Dreierschuetzengasse. The operation began at 10am after gunshots were heard inside the school, police said.

The death toll has now risen to ten after the shooting police have confirmed.

Police confirmed nine victims had been killed, and the perpetrator was also dead. Police said there was only one shooter involved.