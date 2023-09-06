Floodwater gushes down Skiathos road as intense rain hits Greek island

Water gushed down a downtown road on the Greek island of Skiathos on Tuesday evening (5 September) as torrential rain and flooding hit the country.

Police have ordered all residents and tourists to stay off the streets and the island’s mayor has put in a request to declare a state of emergency, according to local media.

Many holidaymakers on Skiathos were unable to get to the airport on Wednesday morning.

Greek authorities said one man was killed in Volos, on the mainland, while another man was reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.