Gregg Wallace and Kirsty Wark clash in MasterChef kitchen in resurfaced clip

Gregg Wallace and former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark clash in the MasterChef kitchen in a resurfaced clip.

The scenes, from Celebrity MasterChef in 2011, have resurfaced after Ms Wark claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming for the show.

Mr Wallace stepped down from the BBC show on Thursday (28 November) amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

The Independent has contacted Mr Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.