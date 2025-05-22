Watch shocking moment prolific Greggs shoplifter’s arrest leads to lifetime ban

A prolific Greggs shoplifter was banned from every store in England and Wales after he was caught in the act by the police, who recorded the moment of arrest in shocking footage.

Patrick Verry, 33, of no fixed address, was trying to stash multiple drinks bottles in his plastic bag from the store in Wood Green, north London, on 15 May.

A plain clothes officer reprimanded him, to which he replied “whatever mate”, before the undercover officers restrained him and placed him under arrest.

He then insisted that he was “not resisting”, before saying: “I apologise bruv, I’m sorry.”

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from the same store at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday (16 May) and was banned from all Greggs across England and Wales.