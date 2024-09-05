A woman who lost six family members in the Grenfell Tower fire asked building contractors if the cladding was safe before the tragedy.

Sawsan Choucair questioned if “there ever going to be justice” for victims of the blaze during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday 5 September.

Ms Choucair, who lived on the 22nd floor, then recalled a conversation she had with the contractor, where she shared her worries about the cladding.

The deaths of all 72 people in the 2017 fire in west London were avoidable and had been preceded by “decades of failure” by government, a final report published on Wednesday concluded.