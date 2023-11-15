Greta Thunberg swarmed by cameras on arrival at court after climate protest arrest

Greta Thunberg was swarmed by cameras as she arrived at a UK court on Wednesday, 15 November after being charged with a public order offence at a London protest.

The 20-year-old was arrested near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on 17 October at a protest against the Energy Intelligence Forum taking place inside.

Ms Thunberg faces a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, namely failing to leave the highway and continue the protest on the pavement.

She was bailed after being charged and subsequently joined other climate protests in London.