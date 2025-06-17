Baroness Casey, the author of a report into grooming gangs, has said that she was “disappointed” that the Conservatives have “politicised” the findings of her audit.

Speaking on Newsnight on Monday (16 June), Casey said she wished MPs would put aside their differences and focus on law changes and implementing the newly announced national enquiry.

“It almost doesn’t matter right now, does it, what political party people are part of. We’ve identified there’s a problem, it’s been a problem there for a long time, and it’s about time we drew a line in the sand,” she said.

After Sir Keir Starmer announced on Saturday (14 June) that the Government will launch a national enquiry into the campaign, after previously dismissing calls for one, Kemi Badenoch immediately called on him to apologise for “six wasted months”.