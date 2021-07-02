A fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico erupted after a gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked a blaze, according to Mexico’s state-owned Pemex petrol company. Footage of the fire – appearing to boil the ocean’s surface with bright orange flames – went viral on 2 July before being extinguished roughly 150 yards from a drilling platform in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, the company reported. The company said that “no injuries or evacuations are reported.” Pemex reported a leak at 5:15am on Friday in the submarine pipeline near its Ku-Maloob-Zaap’s Ku-C satellite platform in the Campeche Sound.