Hainault sword attack police officers honoured with bravery award at Pride of Britain

Three Metropolitan Police officers who confronted the Hainault sword attacker have been honoured for their extraordinary courage at the Pride of Britain Awards on Thursday, October 23.

On April 30 2024, Inspector Moloy Campbell, PC Cameron King and PC Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield responded to the incident in Hainault, east London, as 36-year-old Marcus Arduini Monzo drove a van into a pedestrian, before emerging wielding a 60cm samurai-style sword.

Monzo then fatally wounded 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was on his way to school.

The three officers confronted the armed attacker, with two sustaining life-changing injuries in their successful effort to stop and arrest Monzo.

Their actions were recognised with the Pride of Britain Award for Outstanding Bravery.