Footage of Hainualt sword attacker slashing at police shown to court
Footage of Metropolitan Police officers being attacked by an alleged killer with a sword has been shown to the jury in the Daniel Anjorin murder trial.
It shows Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, on a rampage in Hainault, north-east London, on 30 April 2024.
Jurors heard that during the incident, he struck 14-year-old Daniel on the head with a sword, causing fatal injuries, and attacked a pedestrian, two police officers, and a couple in their own home. He denies all charges.
CCTV and police body-worn camera footage shows Monzo running through the residential area armed with a Samurai sword.
“Police officer stabbed!” an officer can be heard shouting in the video, before warning residents to “lock your doors!”
The trial continues.
