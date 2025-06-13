Footage of Hainualt sword attacker slashing at police shown to court

Footage of Metropolitan Police officers being attacked by an alleged killer with a sword has been shown to the jury in the Daniel Anjorin murder trial.

It shows Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, on a rampage in Hainault, north-east London, on 30 April 2024.

Jurors heard that during the incident, he struck 14-year-old Daniel on the head with a sword, causing fatal injuries, and attacked a pedestrian, two police officers, and a couple in their own home. He denies all charges.

CCTV and police body-worn camera footage shows Monzo running through the residential area armed with a Samurai sword.

“Police officer stabbed!” an officer can be heard shouting in the video, before warning residents to “lock your doors!”

The trial continues.