Mourners gather in Hainault for vigil in honour of stabbed schoolboy Daniel Anjorin

Thousands have turned out in Hainault, London today (5 May), in honour of Daniel Anjorin, who was victim to a sword attack earlier this week.

Floral tributes were left and a church service held in his honour.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today. Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy”, the teenager’s family told Sky News.

Daniel Anjorin died following the unprovoked rampage on Tuesday (30 April), and a further four people - including two police officers - were injured.