The government’s planned Halloween “budget” has been delayed for nearly three weeks, Jeremy Hunt announced today, 26 October.

The chancellor has pushed back the publication of the government’s medium term fiscal plan to 17 November as an autumn statement.

Following the announcement to ministers at the first meeting of Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet, Mr Hunt said: “I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term which is really important for people to understand.”

“But it’s also extremely important that that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts.”

