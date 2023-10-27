This is the moment a top Hamas spokesman throws his microphone on the floor and storms out of a BBC interview when questioned about the killing of Israeli families as they slept in their beds.

Ghazi Hamad, the deputy foreign minister for Hamas, was being questioned about the killings by BBC’s Middle East reporter Hugo Bachega.

When asked how he can justify killing people as they slept. Mr Hamad looks to the side and pulls off his microphone. He states: “I want to stop this interview.”

He then throws the microphone onto the floor.