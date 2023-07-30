Harpist performs at Mount Kilimanjaro summit to beat Guinness World Record

This harpist is performing on Mount Kilimanjaro for the Guinness World Record attempt for the highest altitude harp performance.

Siobhan Brady hiked 19,000 ft to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, in a bid to complete her Guinness World Record attempt for the highest altitude harp performance.

Once there, she begins playing and held a concert she called Highest Harp Concert, where she performed for 20 minutes.

Siobhan was aiming to beat her previous attempt from 2018, where she performed for 18 minutes at Singla Pass, India, at more than 16,000ft.

In the video, she calls it an “unforgettable experience”.

Siobhan's attempt also raised money for the charity Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.