Kamala Harris has revealed the first three words she said to Joe Biden when he told her he was stepping aside in the 2024 election race.

The vice president appeared on The View on Tuesday (8 October) for her first live interview and first talk show appearance since accepting the Democratic nomination for president.

She recealled how President Biden phoned her while she was in the middle of making pancakes for her family.

The vice president said: “The first thing I asked him is, 'Are you sure?' Because what a big decision."