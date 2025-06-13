Weinstein rape charge juror labeled ‘sneaky’ as tense deliberations lead to mistrial

A juror in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial case called a fellow jury member “sneaky,” as the judge declared a mistrial on a remaining rape charge after the foreperson declined to deliberate.

The refusal came a day after a split verdict on other charges, prompting Judge Curtis Farber to declare a mistrial on the rape count on Thursday (12 June). The foreperson complained that some jurors were pushing others to change their minds and discussing information beyond the charges.

Juror Chantan Holmes disputed this as she left court, claiming she believed he was just tired of deliberating.

“He never worked with any of us to tell us what he was doing. Everything he did was sneaky,” she said.