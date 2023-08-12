A newlywed couple who were married in Hawaii have detailed their “heartbreaking” escape from Maui wildfires.

Cindy and Bob Curler hadn’t envisioned spending their wedding night sharing a sofa in a garage, but that’s what happened when they were unable to get back to their Lahaina hotel on Tuesday 8 August, as wildfires swallowed the town.

Their driver was forced to take them to the site where he parks his limousine, with Cindy still in her strapless lace gown, and Bob in his crisp blue suit.

“We’re more heartbroken to see what the town is like and what the locals are dealing with,” Cindy said after the experience.

“Yes, it was our wedding day and night, but that’s only one night for us where these people are impacted for the rest of their lives.”