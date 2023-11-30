Navy Divers explored the wreckage of a US spy plane that fell into an environmentally sensitive bay in Hawaii over a week ago.

The underwater footage from Tuesday 28 November shows where the plane’s tires made contact with the coral reef, leaving two craters in it.

The P-8A Poseidon aircraft crashed into the water in Kaneohe Bay on 20 November after overshooting the runway at a nearby Marine Corps Base.

The Navy is developing a plan to remove the aircraft that prioritises the safety of people and the environment, and hopefully restores the ‘combat capability’ of the aircraft.