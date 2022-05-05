Watch live as Amber Heard gives her testimony for the second day as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues.

Ms Heard gave her testimony for the first time in the trial yesterday (4 May), telling the court that she left Mr Depp’s private island with his daughter Lily-Rose after he said he “could kill her” during an argument.

“I was very much in love with his whole family and he was saying I was embarrasing to him, that stuck more with me than ‘I could f***ing kill you’,” Ms Heard said.

