A man saved a grandfather’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel and crashed his car into a car showroom.

Stuart McCreath, 46, smashed the windows of the car which was still accelerating, climbed through a back window, switched off the engine and pulled Steven Smith, 56, out during the incident in Aberdeen earlier this year.

He then administered CPR for about 12 minutes until paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator to start Mr Smith’s heart again.

Mr McCreath has now been named a “heart hero” at the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards, which took place at Glaziers Hall in London on Wednesday (6 December).