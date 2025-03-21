Flight tracker shows more than 1,351 flights diverted as fire closes Heathrow Airport

A flight tracker captured chaos ensuing in the skies after a huge fire at a west London electricity substation forced Heathrow Airport to close.

The airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, is expected to remain closed until midnight on Friday (21 March), with more than 1,350 flights delayed or cancelled.

British Airways have asked passengers not to travel to the airport “until further notice”.

At least 150 people have been being evacuated and hundreds of nearby homes left without power as moore than 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines tackle the blaze in Hayes.