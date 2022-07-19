Heatwave: Forecasters predict worse to come for UK and Ireland

Forecasters have warned that worse weather conditions are to come as the UK and Ireland saw one of their hottest days on Monday, 18 July.

Ireland recorded its hottest day for 135 years with a reading of 33.1C (91.58F) in Dublin,

In the UK, temperatures reached a high of 38.1C (100.58F) in Sandon Downham, Suffolk.

The Met Office has warned that the UK’s highest recorded temperature could be shattered on Tuesday, 19 July, with a forecast of 41C (105.8F) in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

