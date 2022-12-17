Environmental activists dragged out of Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant

A group of environmental activists were dragged out of Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant in Knightsbridge, London.

The demonstrators are part of an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion and entered the two Michelin star establishment on Saturday evening (17 December).

They were physically removed from the upmarket Dinner, near Hyde Park, while others were carried out by the staff of the celebrity chef.

Animal Rebellion protester Ben Thomas, 20, said diners “rolled their eyes” and “threatened us”, while others shouted at them to “grow up”.

