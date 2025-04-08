Fears over mystery death of 50 hippos in national park

At least 50 hippos have died from anthrax poisoning in Virunga National Park, eastern Congo, according to park authorities. The animals were discovered floating in a major river that feeds one of Africa’s great lakes.

Buffalo were also among the deceased. The cause of the outbreak remains unclear.

These videos released by the park show hippos lying still in the Ishasha River. The river forms Congo’s border with Uganda and runs through an area under the control of rebel fighters.

The deaths mark a setback for the park, which has been working to restore the hippo population after poaching and war reduced their numbers from over 20,000 to a few hundred by 2006.

Anthrax, caused by bacteria found naturally in soil, can infect wild animals through contaminated soil, plants, or water.