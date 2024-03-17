Police found a huge alligator in a pond during a training exercise in Georgia.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) K9 teams were training around a pond off Allen Creek Road when they encountered the unexpected visitor on 5 March.

The deputy who was laying a track for the K9 team heard a hissing sound and spotted the alligator with its mouth open.

Estimated to be between seven to nine feet in length, the alligator charged at the deputy.

The quick-thinking deputy was able to run up an embankment and escape the animal unharmed.