With a death toll expected to rise and thousands of buildings destroyed, the Sunset fire that broke out in Runyon Canyon continues to engulf the Hollywood city in flames.

Video shows the devastating effect the Pacific Palisade fires have left, with 150,000 people evacuated from their homes, 27,000 acres of land burned and many structures demolished.

In Altadena, north of Los Angeles where the Eaton fire started, rows of houses have been turned into kilometers of ashes.

Officials are now warning that the situation is likely to get worse due to high wind speeds.