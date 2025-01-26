Holocaust survivor urges people 'not to be mislead'

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, survivor Susan Pollack, 94, warned people to “not allow yourself another lesson to learn.”

“Do not allow yourself to be misled” she added.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Pollack questioned why antisemitism has not been eradicated, stating, “It has the capacity to raise itself like a devil.”

The 27 January 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Concentration Camp liberation.