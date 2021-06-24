This video shows long queues of Hong Kongers waiting to buy the final edition of Apple Daily overnight after the pro-democracy newspaper announced it would cease operations following a crackdown by authorities under a sweeping new national security law.

“I feel very sad because I know there will never be such a paper that dares to say the truth,” one person tells AFP in the video.

“The closure of Apple Daily does actually damage freedom of the press and speech,” another says.

The paper, which printed a million copies of its last issue, had sold out by Thursday morning.