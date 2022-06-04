Hong Kong authorities have warned that people risk breaking the law if they gather for memorials commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Vigils were held every year up until 2020, when the national security law was introduced.

Saturday (4 June) marks 33 years since Chinese troops opened fire on student protesters in Beijing.

UK documents released in 2017 estimated that at least 10,000 people died.

Gatherings to remember victims of the massacre have been banned in Hong Kong for the last two years due, with authorities citing coronavirus restrictions.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.