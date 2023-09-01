Typhoons churn in Western Pacific as Saola expected to hit Hong Kong

Satellite footage shows Super Typhoon Saola and Tropical Storm Haikui churning in the Western Pacific on Thursday (31 August)as

Saola is expected to head toward Hong Kong in the coming days; China has issued its highest typhoon warning as a precaution.

Haikui is predicted to strengthen into a typhoon before it makes landfall on China’s Zhejiang Province around 3 September.

Saola is expected to landfall on Friday night or Saturday morning as possibly one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guangdong since 1949.