Watch: Virginia home explodes into fireball as SWAT team attempt to serve warrant

A house blew up in a huge explosion after a suspect fired a flare gun at a property in Virginia.

Officers from Arlington County Police Department were carrying out a search on Monday evening (4 December), when the suspect fired the flames. A huge explosion followed.

Detectives believe the suspect was “inside the residence at the time of the explosion,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police haven’t been able to enter the home and can’t confirm the suspect’s status.

Police confirmed three officers suffered minor injuries. No one was sent to hospital.