UK and US air strikes on Houthi rebel groups in Yemen successful, says James Heappey

UK and US air strikes on Houthis rebel groups in Yemen have been successful, armed forces minister James Heappey has said.

Mr Heappey confirmed attacks were launched on two targets on Thursday night (11 January).

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Friday (12 January) Mr Heappey gave further information about the mission and action taken by the UK forces stating the response was “a mission in self defence”.

He added: “Our initial assessment is that both of those targets were successfully prosecuted at around 11.30pm and all jets involved in the mission were safely recovered.”