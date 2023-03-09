Government expected to delay HS2 construction to cut costs

It has been reported that the government is planning to delay the construction of certain sections of HS2 to cut costs.

The BBC said it understands this will primarily affect the high-speed railway between Birmingham and Crewe, and between Crewe and Manchester.

Once completed, the high-speed railway will connect London, the Midlands, and the north of England.

HS2 has been dogged by criticism over its delays and cost increases due to financial issues.

