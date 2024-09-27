This is the moment a child and dog are rescued from flood water as “unsurvivable” Hurricane Helene devastates Florida.

Officers in Hillsborough County were able to pull the child and the dog from the floodwaters and bring them to safety on Thursday (26 September).

At least three people have died as Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday evening, bringing “catastrophic” conditions.

Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend region just after 11pm ET packing sustained winds of around 140 mph.